Wanted: Tiki Chair ‘Kidnapped' From Kowloon Restaurant

The yellow chair was taken Thursday at about 10 p.m. and captured on surveillance video, according to restaurant officials

By Melissa Buja

Owners of the Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus, Massachusetts, are urging the man who they say stole one of their Tiki chairs to return it by the end of the week.

The restaurant posted on Twitter Tuesday that a yellow chair had been taken and that the "culprit" who took it was captured on camera. They asked the person to return it by Friday, at which point they said they would release a photo of the alleged theft on social media if the person had not come forward.

The chair is part of a set of five which the restaurant said on Facebook was supposed to be part of their tiki bar this summer. Because of the pandemic, the chair was instead displayed in the lobby.

The chair was taken Thursday at about 10 p.m., according to the restaurant.

"As he was leaving with 2 male friends - he scooped it up and headed out the door," read a Facebook post. "But in the spirit of kindness, we only ask that it be returned…no questions asked."

