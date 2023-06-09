WATCH LIVE: Pence speaking in NH as Trump faces federal indictment

Former Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to deliver remarks as he campaigns for president in New Hampshire on Friday morning, following his former boss' indictment for a second time since the administration left the White House.

Pence, who has officially filed to run for president in 2024, is set to hold his event at the LaBelle Winery Event Center in Derry. The program runs from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Voters may pay extra close attention to Pence's remarks on Friday, as they see if he says anything about Trump's latest legal issues.

The federal investigation has focused not only on Trump's possession of classified documents, including at the top-secret level, but also on the refusal of Trump to return the records when asked

So far, Pence hasn't supported charges against Trump. Even in March, when an indictment was returned in New York against Trump, Pence called it an "outrage."

That doesn't mean that he hasn't taken shots at his former running mate, though. During his campaign launch in Iowa, he said Trump was wrong in pushing him to overturn the election results on Jan. 6, 2021.

This makes Donald Trump the first former commander-in-chief to face federal criminal charges.

"I would just hope that there would be a way to move forward without the dramatic and drastic and divisive step of indicting a former president of the United States," Pence said Wednesday when asked about a federal indictment.

Trump is facing seven charges in connection with a special council investigation, after a federal grand jury indicted the former president in the handling of more than 100 classified documents. The documents were discovered in his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last year.