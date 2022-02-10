Water Main Break Closes Part of Busy Boston Street

Part of Huntington Avenue in Boston is closed after a water main break, according to Boston police.

The break happened near the intersection of Huntington Avenue and Ring Road. Huntington is closed between Exeter and W. Newton streets, police said, and will be for "an extended period of time." No one was hurt.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission says a 20-inch pipe runs along Huntington, and a smaller one goes down Harcourt. As of late Wednesday night, officials were not sure where the break was.

Water shot into the air near the Prudential Center Wednesday.

People in the neighborhood first noticed water bubbling from the ground at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. But soon after, water began shooting from the ground, reaching a height equivalent to three stories.

Workers at nearby Jaho Coffee thought it was a torrential downpour.

"I took a closer look and realized the water was coming from the ground and not the sky," said manager Bridget Lindstrom.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

While the commission says it's not aware of anyone losing water, some people who live in the area were going to buy water from the store after saying theirs was shut off.