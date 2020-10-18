Water Main Break in Boston Closes Part of I-93 Near O'Neill Tunnel

Boston Water and Sewer Commission crews are working Sunday night to contain and repair a water main break in downtown Boston that has shut down a part of Interstate 93 near the O'Neill Tunnel.

The break flooded Summer and High streets near South Station, impacting several services and also closing Exit 20A on I-93 southbound to traffic, according to BWSC and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

NOW: In #Boston, water main break I-93 SB at Summer St. affecting O’Neill Tunnel, Exit 20A is now closed to traffic. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 19, 2020

The water has been isolated and shut off while crews pump and make repairs, Boston Water said.

Boston police have been on scene since shortly after 9:30 p.m. to assist with traffic in the area of Summer and Purchase streets.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the water main break.