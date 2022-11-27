Wayland Police Chief to Resign: Report

Wayland Police Chief Sean Gibbons will resign from his position in December, according to a report by the Boston Globe.

The Globe reported that Gibbons was placed on administrative leave in March, just four months after he was appointed chief of police.

The resignation will come as part of an “employment settlement agreement” with the town, according to the report.

After seven days, the town’s select board plans to release details of the agreement and a report on the investigation, the Globe report says.

Gibbons has been a part of the Wayland Police Department since 2002.