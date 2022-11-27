Local

Wayland Police Chief to Resign: Report

The resignation will come as part of an “employment settlement agreement” with the town, according to the report.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Wayland Police Chief Sean Gibbons will resign from his position in December, according to a report by the Boston Globe.

The Globe reported that Gibbons was placed on administrative leave in March, just four months after he was appointed chief of police.

After seven days, the town’s select board plans to release details of the agreement and a report on the investigation, the Globe report says.

Gibbons has been a part of the Wayland Police Department since 2002.

