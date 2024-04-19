Weymouth

Large police presence seen at carnival at Weymouth High School

At least a dozen police cruisers could be seen Friday night at a high school in Weymouth, Massachusetts, where a carnival is being held

By Mike Pescaro

NBC10 Boston

A heavy emergency response could be seen Friday night at a carnival at a high school in Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Aerial footage from NBC10 Boston's SkyRanger helicopter showed at least a dozen police cruisers at Weymouth High School, where the Weymouth Spring Carnival is being held. A fire engine and an ambulance could also be seen.

There was no immediate word on the nature of the incident.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Weymouth Police Department, but has not yet heard back.

