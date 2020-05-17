Weymouth Man Charged With Murdering His Father

A Weymouth, Massachusetts man is accused of murdering his 61-year-old father in a home they shared.

Family members contacted police Saturday night after they went to check on the Lochmere Avenue home.

“The scene they observed led them to exit the home and contact police by 911 call,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrisey said in a written statement on Sunday.

Police responded around 7p.m. and found the son William D. Walling, Jr., 37, outside of the home.

Police say his father, William D. Walling, Sr., was dead inside the home. An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death.

Police arrested Walling, Jr. He is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge in Quincy District Court on Monday.