What We Know About School Reopening Plans in Massachusetts

School districts across Massachusetts are releasing plans for the 2020-2021 school year, a year which figures to start out -- at the very least -- unlike any other.

Preliminary plans for hybrid, in-person and remote learning were due to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on July 31, while more comprehensive plans were due on Friday. More than 30 districts have already said they plan to go online-only to start the school year.

Boston, the largest school district in the state, has yet to release its plan.

In Worcester, the school committee is pushing the state to provide free, easily accessible, ongoing COVID-19 testing with a quick turnaround time before any school district in the commonwealth brings students back into the classroom.

NBC10 Boston has built a map of all the public school districts in the region. Some districts' plans are still being added, while some districts already listed on the map may announce their plans in the days ahead. Please check back frequently for the most up-to-date plans.