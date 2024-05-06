What's next in the Steward Health Care bankruptcy?

Steward Health Care filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday. Here’s what’s next in the Dallas-based, for-profit hospital system’s proceedings, and how Massachusetts officials are expected to respond.

In a letter to Steward employees from chairman and CEO Ralph de la Torre, Steward’s leader wrote that the bankruptcy protection will allow Steward to “move forward with our planned asset sales while maintaining and even enhancing our patient care. We have made this decision on the information that the approval of the sale of Stewardship will take longer than we had anticipated.”

