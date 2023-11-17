Where are the best holiday lights in Boston? Here's a guide

Holiday lighting ceremonies are some of the most anticipated events of the season in Boston and they're about to kick off.

There are several places to enjoy the magic of the holiday season with the family, and they generally include entertainment like a visit from Santa, activities for children and that Christmas atmosphere ideal to celebrate the start of the season. Best of all, many are free. Here's a look:

COLUMBUS PARK TRELLIS

Enjoy the annual lighting of this famous trellis located in Columbus Park (110 Atlantic Ave), which features 50,000 blue and white LED lights along the 260-foot trellis, as well as 14 nearby trees.

This event will be on Monday, November 20 at 5 p.m. and the display will remain lit throughout the Christmas season. This year's family-friendly ceremony will also include music, entertainment and refreshments such as hot chocolate, soup and cookies, plus the opportunity to join together to sing classic Christmas hits before the lighting ceremony.

TREE LIGHT AT FANEUIL HALL MARKETPLACE

The large Faneuil Hall Marketplace Christmas tree, which will be located this year in front of the Quincy Market building, will be lit during a small ceremony that will take place on Tuesday, November 21, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Enjoy the activities and browse the local shops in search of your Christmas gifts. There will be music, a visit from Santa Claus, and even samples of ice cream and hot chocolate from Ben & Jerry's Boston to sweeten the celebration!

BOSTON COMMON TREE LIGHTING

The long-awaited lighting of the Boston Common Christmas tree will take place on Thursday, November 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be held near the Visitors Information Center, on Tremont Street

The lighting will occur at 7:55 p.m., but as a preview, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will be on site in the company of Santa Claus, Rudolph and members of the Canadian Mounted Police. This Christmas tree was sent as a gift from Nova Scotia, an ongoing thank you to Boston's response to the 1917 Halifax Explosion.

As part of the celebration, local groups will provide refreshments, music and entertainment.

After the ceremony, the lights will be turned on in more than 80 trees throughout the Boston Common area, as well as the Public Garden and the Commonwealth Ave Mall.

COPLEY SQUARE TREE LIGHTING

Copley Square will be decorated with red bow wreaths and the bells of Old South Church will ring when the lights on its Christmas tree are turned on Monday, November 27, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. A visit from Santa Claus and Rudolph is expected, along with live music from local groups, including the Boston Children's Choir and the Boston Pops Esplanade Brass Ensemble. After the ceremony, there will be cookies and a photo opportunity with Santa at the Fairmont Copley Plaza hotel.

BOSTON PUBLIC GARDEN LIGHTS

Just after the brightly colored lights of the tree on Boston Common and other trees throughout the Common are turned on, the white Christmas lights covering the bridge over the Public Garden's lagoon are also turned on.

COMMONWEALTH AVENUE MALL

For decades, the iconic holiday light display along the Commonwealth Avenue Mall has drawn the attention of millions of visitors and locals.

This year, immediately following the Boston Common tree lighting, the trees on the Mall will be illuminated on November 30 at 8 p.m.

LIGHT UP SEAPORT

Shop, dine and stroll through the Seaport neighborhood, enjoying exclusive deals at your favorite stores, and don't forget to check out the Christmas tree lighting on Friday, December 1, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. right on Seaport Common (85 Northern Ave). You'll enjoy live music and treats from nearby restaurants while you wait.

