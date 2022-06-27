Where to Watch Fireworks This Fourth of July in New England

With the Fourth of July falling on a Monday this year, many cities and towns in New England are putting together firework displays for the weekend before, starting on Friday.

Here's a list of some of the major firework displays planned for this weekend in the Greater Boston Area:

Friday, July 1:

Haverhill, MA : Riverside Park -- 163 Lincoln Ave. at 9:15 p.m.

: Riverside Park -- 163 Lincoln Ave. at 9:15 p.m. Waltham, MA : Barge in Charles River -- 211 Moody St. at 9 p.m.

: Barge in Charles River -- 211 Moody St. at 9 p.m. Attleboro, MA : Haywood Field -- North Ave. at 9:20 p.m.

: Haywood Field -- North Ave. at 9:20 p.m. Hartford, CT : Dunkin' Donuts Park -- 1214 Main St. after the game that starts at 7 p.m.

: Dunkin' Donuts Park -- 1214 Main St. after the game that starts at 7 p.m. Ipswich, MA : Turner Hill Golf Club - 251 Topsfield Rd. at 9 p.m.

: Turner Hill Golf Club - 251 Topsfield Rd. at 9 p.m. Everett, MA: Glendale Park -- Elm St. at dusk

Saturday, July 2:

Boston, MA : Barge off Long Wharf -- 404 Border St. at 9:20 p.m.

: Barge off Long Wharf -- 404 Border St. at 9:20 p.m. Chatham, MA : Veterans Field -- 150 Depot Rd. at dusk

: Veterans Field -- 150 Depot Rd. at dusk Lowell, MA : Pedestrian Walkway -- Aiken St. at 9 p.m.

: Pedestrian Walkway -- Aiken St. at 9 p.m. Salem, MA : Salem Maritime National Historic Site -- 160 Derby St. at 9 p.m.

: Salem Maritime National Historic Site -- 160 Derby St. at 9 p.m. Wilmington, MA: Wilmington High School Field -- 159 Church St. at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 3:

East Providence, RI : Pierce Memorial Stadium -- 201 Mercer St. at 9:30 p.m.

: Pierce Memorial Stadium -- 201 Mercer St. at 9:30 p.m. Manchester, NH : Arms Park -- 10 Arms St. at 9:30 p.m.

: Arms Park -- 10 Arms St. at 9:30 p.m. Burlington, VT : Waterfront Park -- 20 Lake St. at 9:30 p.m.

: Waterfront Park -- 20 Lake St. at 9:30 p.m. Hartford, CT : Hartford Yard Goats -- 1214 Main St. after the game that starts at 6:05 p.m.

: Hartford Yard Goats -- 1214 Main St. after the game that starts at 6:05 p.m. Gloucester, MA : Stage Fort Park -- 1 Hough Ave. at 9 p.m.

: Stage Fort Park -- 1 Hough Ave. at 9 p.m. Foxboro, MA : Gillette Stadium -- 1 Patriot Pl. at 9 p.m.

: Gillette Stadium -- 1 Patriot Pl. at 9 p.m. North Providence, RI: Governor John Notte Memorial Park -- 1801 Douglas Ave. at 9 p.m.

Monday, July 4: