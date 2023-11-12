No school in Andover on Monday as teachers strike continues

Students in Andover, Massachusetts, will not have classes again on Monday after their teachers voted to go on strike over pay last week.

The Andover Education Association and School Committee were back at the bargaining table Sunday at the town offices but were unable to come to terms on a new contract.

The union decided to strike during an emergency meeting Thursday night, canceling classes for an estimated 5,500 students.

BREAKING: No school in Andover tomorrow as teacher strike continues. @NBC10Boston — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) November 13, 2023

District says if the School Committee accepted these wage proposals, their budget would be unsustainable and would result in layoffs. At 8pm tonight, they will make the final call on whether schools will open tomorrow. — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) November 13, 2023

The teachers union said earlier Sunday that they submitted their proposal at 12:30 p.m. and were waiting to hear back from the district on whether or not they could hash out a contract that would bring them back to the classroom at the start of the school week.

The picket lines started Friday and continued throughout the weekend. More than 700 teachers in Andover say they're fighting for what they believe is a fair contract.

One of the biggest sticking points has been pay increases. They say they made a major concession Sunday -- they're now asking for a 16-percent raise over four years, instead of three years as initially proposed. They say that would lessen the financial impact to the town.

"I know my kids want to be in school tomorrow and I want to be in school with them," said Andover teacher Lauren McCaron. "I'm a teacher. My job is to be in a classroom with my students. My students are my passion."

"It's extremely difficult. It’s a disruption not just for the schools but for the lives of all the people you see here," said union president Matt Bach, "and it is their passion, it is their work. They're devoted to it but that passion should not be exploited."

It is illegal for teachers to strike in Massachusetts, so a judge could order teachers back to class on Monday, but this group has made it clear -- they will not go until the school committee is willing to negotiate.

