William Delahunt, former Mass. Congressman and prosecutor, dies at 82

William D. Delahunt, a former Democratic Congressman from Massachusetts and Norfolk County District Attorney, died on Saturday at his home in Quincy following a long-term illness. He was 82.

Regan Communications Group Founder & Chairman, George K. Regan Jr., released a statement Saturday confirming the death of his dear friend, saying the former U.S. representative died surrounded by his loving family at Marina Bay.

Delahunt is survived by his fiancée, Julie Pagano; his daughters, Kirstin of Dorchester and Kara Delahunt Bobrov of Milton; and two grandchildren, the Boston Globe reports.

The Delahunt family shared a statement later Saturday calling him a "cherished father, fiancé, grandfather, and former husband," adding that he passed away "peacefully." They did not disclose his cause of death.

"While we mourn the loss of such a tremendous person, we also celebrate his remarkable life and his legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration," the statement read. "We thank everyone who has given him, and our family, care, and support."

Delahunt's family went on to say, "We would also like to acknowledge all those who stood with him for so many years in his work towards making a difference in the community, throughout our country and the world."

"We could always turn to him for wisdom, solace and a laugh, and his absence leaves a gaping hole in our family and our hearts,” the statement concluded.

Delahunt was born in Quincy on July 18, 1941. His parents, Ruth and William H. Delahunt, were a homemaker and a sales manager respectively. He graduated from Thayer Academy in Braintree, Middlebury College in Vermont, and Boston College School of Law.

He was first elected as a ward councilor in Quincy and then served as a state representative from 1973 to 1975 until then-governor Michael S. Dukakis appointed him to fill an unexpired term as Norfolk County's top prosecutor, according to the Globe. He held that role until 1996 and then went on to represent Massachusetts' 10th district from 1997 to 2011. After finishing his last congressional term, Delahunt formed The Delahunt Group, a consulting and lobbying firm.

It was in the late 1970s that he created what was considered the nation's first prosecutorial domestic violence unit, the Globe reports. The Norfolk County Superior Court building was renamed in his honor in October 2022.

U.S. Senator Edward Markey, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives with Delahunt for more than a dozen years, shared a tribute to him on X on Saturday.

"Bill Delahunt believed in justice centered on equality and compassion--creating the country's first ever domestic violence prevention unit & championing citizenship for adoptions from overseas," Markey wrote. "We are better for his vision and service. My deepest condolences to his family."

Funeral arrangements were not immediately announced.