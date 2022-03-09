Winchester Woman Fatally Stabbed in the Netherlands

A Winchester, Massachusetts woman has died after being stabbed in the Netherlands on Sunday.

Mieke Oort, 21, was found dead by police inside her Leeuwarden apartment after emergency crews were called regarding a report of a fire, The Boston Globe reports. Two men were also injured in the attack.

The suspect in this stabbing is a 27-year-old man from Leek, Netherlands. According to the Dutch newspaper Leeuwarde Courant, Oort met the suspect on Tinder. Her friends said the suspect was stalking her before the attack.

The suspect was arrested hours later in Germany as he tried to flee inside a vehicle. Authorities want to transfer the suspect back to the Netherlands for questioning.

Oort moved to the Netherlands to continue her studies in 2020, according to her LinkedIn page. She was pursuing a bachelor's degree in leisure and events management. Her graduation date was 2024.