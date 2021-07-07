Winthrop Gunman's Racist Beliefs Revealed: ‘Racism Is Healthy and Natural'

The man who killed two people in a shooting rampage in Winthrop, Massachusetts, last month wrote less than two days earlier that "Racism is healthy and natural" in a bigoted, hateful screed revealed by officials Wednesday.

The information comes from journals kept by the gunman, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

"This man had fooled so many, outwardly appearing stable and upstanding while internally filled with extremist ideologies and hatred," she said in a statement.

On Saturday, June 26, the man -- identified as Nathan Allen -- crashed a plumbing truck he stole into a building, then got out and gunned down two Black people before being killed by police. Authorities have been investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime.

David Green and Ramona Cooper were each shot multiple times by the gunman after he crashed a stolen box truck into a residential building.

His writings are racist, spewing hatred about Black people and asserting that the white race is superior, as well as sexist, saying that women don't understand men. Much of it is unrepeatable, using slurs and advocating violence.

After listing racist grievances against Black people, prosecutors said, he wrote in the diary on the night of June 24, "Racism is healthy and natural. And holding it in is bad for you."

The man's family has been cooperative with investigators and devastated by the deaths of his two victims, retired Massachusetts state trooper David Green and Air Force veteran Ramona Cooper, Rollins said.

Rollins' office is still reviewing the "volumes of extremist literature" that the man read frequently over the past several months, according to a news release.

Winthrop police Chief Terence Delehanty spoke to reporters after the release of excerpts of the journals. He emphasized that the gunman wasn't born or raised in Winthrop and that the community is far better represented by the way it came together in mourning after the shooting.

"The ideology, white supremacy, that he subscribed to is despicable to all of us," Delehanty said.

He said the FBI is part of the investigation into what happened.