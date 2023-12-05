With funding approved, groups supporting migrants turn eyes to future

Now that the $3.1B budget here in Massachusetts has been passed many are breathing a sigh of relief, especially those impacted by the lack of housing.

There is $250 million earmarked for the stretched-thin emergency shelter system, but that total will not be used to expand this type of assistance - it will only maintain the current level of service within the system.

Organizations like La Colaborativa in Chelsea say the money will be a huge weight lifted off their shoulders and those of the people they serve.

“Tomorrow will be a lighter future, I mean a brighter future for people that are in the shelter system," said Executive Director Gladys Vega.

That $250 million will offer support for current organizations, hotel room costs, assistance for school districts and an emergency shelter overflow sites.

“Hopefully we can transition those people from shelter to permanent housing and into job opportunities in Massachusetts. We have plenty of jobs," Vega said.

There is also, $10 million included in the budget to help resettlement agencies like The International Institute of New England.

“We’re very relieved that the legislature came into an agreement and got this done," said the CEO of The International Institute of New England, Jeff Thielmen.

Thielmen said they will use the funding for multiple things like preventing people from going into shelters in the first place.

"We want to use that money to help some of those families we are supporting to get out of the hotel rooms. We’re supporting eight hotels in Eastern Massachusetts and one of our goals is to get as many people out of there and into apartments and into more permanent living situations.”

Agencies and organizations that already have current contracts with the state will be the ones to receive this money by the beginning of the year.