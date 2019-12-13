Local
Court Ruling

Woman Acquitted of Causing Fatal Halloween Crash

By Associated Press

By Associated Press

background-close-up-court-1415558 (1) resized gavel
Pexels/CC

A Massachusetts woman who had been charged with yanking on the steering wheel of an SUV filled with Halloween revelers, causing a crash that resulted in the death of another passenger, has been found not guilty.

A judge Thursday acquitted 22-year-old Gina Corrieri of involuntary manslaughter.

There were six costumed people in the SUV on Oct. 29, 2016 returning from a Halloween celebration in Salem.

Local

1 hour ago

Winter Wonderland in Boston: Top Instagram Photos of the Week

manhunt 32 mins ago

Woman Shot in Her Vehicle in Hudson, Mass. Dies; Gunman Remains at Large

Prosecutors alleged Corrieri yanked on the steering wheel on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westborough, causing the SUV to veer off the highway and crash. Ashley Sheehan, of Spencer, was ejected and died.

This article tagged under:

Court RulingMassachusettsWorcesterHalloweenfatal crash
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us