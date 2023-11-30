Woman arraigned in connection to the death of the 3-year-old son in Rhode Island

A woman from Warwick, Rhode Island was arraigned in connection to the death of her 3-year-old son.

31-year-old Kaitlyn Nolan appeared emotional in court but she did not enter a plea during the arraignment, according to WJAR.

Nolan faces five counts of cruelty to or neglect of a child after her son's death in a neighbor's pool in August.

3-year-old David "D.J." Holloway III was found unresponsive in a swimming pool across the street from the family's home in Gorham Avenue.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

He was pronounced dead at Hasbro Children's Hospital.

Authorities say the found deplorable conditions in their home, including maggots, trash and fleas. Two malnourished dogs were also found

Nolan is not allowed to have contact with her children unless approved by the state.

Her bail was set at $5,000.