Needham High School

Woman Convicted in Deadly 2018 Needham Crash to Spend 6 Months in Jail

Adrienne Garrido and Talia Newfield, Needham High School juniors who were best friends, were killed after being hit by two vehicles on Feb. 10, 2018

By Asher Klein

A driver convicted of motor vehicle homicide in a crash that killed two Massachusetts high school juniors in 2018 was sentenced to six months in jail.

The deaths of best friends Adrienne Garrido and Talia Newfield after the Feb. 10, 2018, crash devastated the Needham High School community. The pair were hit by cars while walking near the school, prosecutors have said. Newfield, 16, died at a hospital shortly after the crash, while Garrido, 17, died at a Boston hospital the next evening.

Dania Antoine-Guiteau, of Wellesley, was found guilty last month in Norfolk Superior Court of motor vehicle homicide, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office. The 56-year-old was acquitted of another charge, manslaughter.

Prosecutors had asked for Antoine-Guiteau to spend two years in jail on a two-and-a-half-year sentence. The judge gave the driver that length sentence, but required her to serve six months, beginning Jan. 3; she'll have her license revoked for at least 15 years, officials said.

Newfield's parents spoke at the sentencing.

Antoine-Guiteau was at the wheel of a gray Nissan Sentra; Robert Berry was driving a red Cadillac that was also involved in the crash, authorities have said. Both were indicted by a grand jury months after the crash.

A grand jury has indicted two people in connection with a crash that killed two Massachusetts teens in February, officials announced Tuesday.

Berry is due in court in February to face motor vehicle homicide and aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charges, MassLive reported.

