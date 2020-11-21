Local

raynham

Woman Crossing Street Seriously Injured in Raynham Crash, Airlifted to Hospital

The woman was transported to Rhode Island Hospital via helicopter

By Staff Reports

A woman was seriously injured Saturday evening while crossing a street in Raynham, Massachusetts, according to police.

The Raynham Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a pedestrian crash in the area of Route 44 near Lowe's shortly after 4:30 p.m. They found the woman had suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

She was transported to Rhode Island Hospital via helicopter.

Local

New England Patriots 29 mins ago

Patriots Activate Sony Michel Ahead of Game Sunday

Boston Celtics 2 hours ago

Tristan Thompson Reaches Deal with Boston Celtics: Report

Police believe the woman was hit by a black Cadillac Escalade traveling east on Route 44 as she was trying to cross the road.

The driver, a 56-year-old Bridgewater man, was not injured in the crash. He remained on scene, according to police.

No charges have been filed and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Raynham Police Department at 508-824-2716.

This article tagged under:

raynhampedestrian crashpedestrian struckserious injuriesRaynham police
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us