A woman was pronounced dead after being pulled from the water in Gloucester on Sunday, authorities said.

The woman, who appeared in her mid-40s, was removed from the water near Rafe's Chasm, according to Gloucester Police Chief Ed Conley.

Rafe's Chasm is a 10-acre park along the coast.

Gloucester fire administered medical care, but she was later pronounced dead at Addison Gilbert Hospital.

The victim has not been identified and the incident remains under investigation.