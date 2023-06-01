Local

Massachusetts

Woman Dead in Apparent Homicide at Hotel in Marlboro, Suspect in Custody

Numerous police vehicles and a tent were set up in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn, and police tape surrounded a pickup truck

By Asher Klein and Marc Fortier

A woman was found dead in a hotel parking lot in Marlboro, Massachusetts, on Thursday, and a suspect in what's being called an apparent homicide is in custody, officials said.

The suspect was taken into custody about 12:38 p.m., when Marlboro police arrived at the parking lot on Lakeside Avenue for a report of a death, according to Middlesex County prosecutors and local police.

The death is under investigation. Neither the woman nor the suspect has been identified.

Aerial footage showed a body in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn on Lakeside Avenue. Numerous police vehicles and a tent were set up in the parking lot, and police tape surrounded a pickup truck.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsdeath investigationhomicideMarlborough
