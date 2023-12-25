Woman dead in pedestrian crash in Maine

A womman is dead after being hit by a car in South Portland, Maine on Sunday evening.

According to News Center Maine, the incident occurred on Cottage Road around 5 p.m.

The victim, identified as 71-year-old Paula Mcauliffe, of South Portland was crossing the road when she was hit by the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injured, according to police.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with authorities.

“This would be a tragic event any day, but especially on Christmas Eve," South Portland Police Chief Dan Ahern stated in the release.

The investigation is ongoing.