Local
Massachusetts

Woman Dies After Being Hit by Pickup Truck in Cambridge

NBC10 Boston

A 74-year-old Massachusetts woman has died after being hit by a pickup truck Sunday in Cambridge.

State police announced Wednesday that Juzhen Feng of Cambridge had died after being hit around 8:15 Sunday morning on Memorial Drive near Ames Street.

Police arrived to the scene to find Feng under a parked sedan that was not involved in the crash. Investigators determined that she had walked from between two parked vehicles and into the travel lane.

Local

vandalism 2 hours ago

Cemetery Headstones Knocked Over, Damaged at Hingham Cemetery

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Man Allegedly Forced 1 Victim to Tie Up Another in Medford Home Invasion

The pickup truck's driver was identified as a 48-year-old man from Medford. He was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettscambridge
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us