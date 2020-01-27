Local
Rhode Island

Woman Dies After Crashing Car Into RI Toll Booth: Police

Police said the 72-year-old woman was driving over the Newport Pell Bridge when she struck a concrete barrier system

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 72-year-old woman has died after crashing her car into a toll booth on a Rhode Island bridge, state police say.

Mary Clark, of Middletown, was heading west on the Newport Pell Bridge at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday when her vehicle mounted the concrete barrier system that protects the booth and struck the concrete post and metal pole, state police said in an emailed statement.

She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where she was pronounced deceased.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

