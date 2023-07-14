Woman dies after going for late night swim in Rhode Island

A woman who was pulled from the water at Conimicut Point has died, according to Warwick Police on Friday.

According to authorities, the 28-year-old woman vanished after going for a late night swim with her boyfriend on Thursday.

Responders say that according to the boyfriend, she went into the water first and then was gone.

The woman was found 30 minutes later and rescue crews performed CPR on her, according to WJAR reports. She was then transported to a local hospital, where she died.

Police have not revealed the woman's name.

There have been multiple drownings in the area.