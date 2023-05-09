Local

fire

Woman Dies of Burns From Fire at Maine Campground

Others at the site in China, Maine, called 911 after Liza Bragg was fatally burned Friday night

By Asher Klein

Generic flames of a fire, 16 February 2006. AFR Photograph by JESSICA SHAPIRO
Fairfax Media/Getty Images

A woman died from burns she received while someone tried to start a campfire in China, Maine, on Friday, officials said.

Liza Bragg, 46, was standing next to the fire at a campground on Pellerin Road when she was burned about 10:18 p.m., the Maine Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. Others at the site called 911.

Bragg, from Albion, was rushed to a local hospital and then to Maine Medical Center, but she died of her injuries, officials said.

The deadly incident was being investigated by Maine's fire marshal.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

fireMaineChinadeath investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us