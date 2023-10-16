Maine

Woman dies when vehicle crashes into Maine brook

Deborah Ryder was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, police said, but they didn't have information about what caused it

By Asher Klein

Maine State Police

A woman died when her vehicle went off the road in northwestern Maine Friday and landed upside down in a brook, state police said.

Deborah Ryder, a 70-year-old from Rangeley, was found dead in her vehicle in Dallas Plantation about 11:40 a.m., Maine State Police said Monday. The vehicle had crashed off Stratton Road and into a tree, rolled down an embankment and into the water.

Ryder was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, police said, but they didn't have more information about what happened.

The crash was still under investigation Monday morning.

Rangeley and Dallas Plantation are small communities next to each other in Franklin County, about 20 miles from the borders of New Hampshire and Canada.

