Woman facing OUI charges after crash with Dighton police cruiser

A woman was arrested for allegedly driving drunk into a police cruiser that had its lights on in Taunton, Massachusetts, on Monday night, police said.

Michelle Sousa, a 30-year-old from Taunton, was arrested at the scene on charges of operating under the influence, speeding, negligent driving, having an open alcohol container in the vehicle and a marked lanes violation, Dighton and Taunton police said Tuesday.

Sousa's Honda CRV crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the Dighton police cruiser, which had its lights activated as it responded to a traffic stop, about 8:55 p.m. near the intersection of Winthrop and Burt streets in Taunton, officials said.

The Dighton officer and Sousa were both injured and later released from the hospital, police said, and the impact caused major damage to the both SUVs. The driver's side door of the cruiser was ripped off and the front of the Honda was crumpled, according to images shared by police.

Investigators found a half-empty bottle of liquor near Sousa's seat, police said. She was due to be arraigned in Taunton District Court Tuesday to face the charges; it wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak to her arrest.