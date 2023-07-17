Local

lowell

Woman fatally beaten at Lowell home, son arrested, DA says

Michael Belous was arrested Monday morning on charges of assault and battery on a household or family member and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury in the death of his mother, Elena Vainer

By Asher Klein

Getty Images

A man has been arrested in the beating death of his mother at an apartment in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Monday morning, authorities said.

Elena Vainer, a 51-year-old from Reading, is believed to have been fatally beaten while visiting her son's condo on Middlesex Street, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office and Lowell police. Her son, 23-year-old Michael Belous, was arrested Monday morning on charges of assault and battery on a household or family member and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

Belous was due in Lowell District Court Monday to face the charges, prosecutors said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

The investigation into Vainer's killing remained under investigation.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

