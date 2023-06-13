Woman found dead in Maine ditch IDed, hit-and-run suspected

A woman whose body was found in a ditch in Maine near Acadia National Park this weekend has been identified, and police suspect she was killed in a hit-and-run, officials said Tuesday.

The body was spotted off of Main Street in Southwest Harbor late Sunday morning, the Maine Department of Public Safety has said.

The woman was identified as 35-year-old Amber Robbins, from Tremont, and she was killed by blunt-force trauma, public safety officials said Tuesday.

Investigators believe Robbins was killed in a hit-and-run either Saturday night or Sunday morning and asked the public to call state police at 207-973-3700 if they saw anything suspicious near 61 Main Street in that time frame.

Southwest Harbor and Tremont are on Mt. Desert Island in Downeast Maine, where most of Acadia National Park is located.