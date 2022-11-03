Woman Found Not Guilty in 2017 Westwood Crash That Killed Boy, Hurt His Father

A woman was acquitted this week on charges brought in the crash that claimed the life of a 6-year-old boy in Westwood, Massachusetts, in 2017.

A Norfolk County jury on Monday found Anne Marie McInnis, of Westwood, not guilty on charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and negligent operation, according to the district attorney's office.

Eddie Thompson and his father Rob were hit by a car near the intersection of Pond Street and Lakeshore Drive on Nov. 19, 2017. The boy died two days after the crash; his father was seriously hurt but survived.

Neighbors said McInnis told them solar glare prevented her from seeing the pair. Witnesses said a trauma doctor happened to be just a few cars behind and rushed over to the victims, holding the child's neck until paramedics arrived.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After his death, Eddie was remembered by Westwood School Superintendent Emily Parks as "a wonderful, loving friend and classmate."

Anne Marie McInnis, a 20-year-old woman from Westwood, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty in a crash that left 6-year-old Eddie Thompson last year.