Woman left with serious injuries after being hit by SUV in Chelmsford

The driver, identified as an 18-year-old man, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators

By Thea DiGiammerino

A 74-year-old woman was seriously hurt when she was hit by an SUV in North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Tuesday evening.

Police said the woman was hit at the intersection of Main and School streets around 6:15 p.m. She was taken to Lowell General Hospital with what police described as "significant head trauma." Her condition was not released.

The driver, identified as an 18-year-old man, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The rash is under investigation by the Chelmsford Accident Reconstruction. More details were not immediately available.

