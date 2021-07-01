Woman May Have Gone Missing Swimming in Hingham Harbor, Police Say

Authorities were searching for a woman who may have gone missing in Hingham Harbor in Massachusetts Thursday night, according to police.
It wasn't clear if the woman had gone missing -- witnesses said they hadn't seen the woman they watched go into the water come out, but they also didn't keep close watch on her, according to Hingham police.
The harbormaster and a Coast Guard helicopter were checking the area.
The search comes during a spike in drownings in Massachusetts. Up the shore, authorities were searching for a swimmer who'd gone missing in South Boston.