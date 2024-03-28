Woman seriously hurt at Legacy Place supermarket parking lot, police say

A woman was seriously hurt in an accident involving a car at the Whole Foods parking lot at the Legacy Place shopping center in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Thursday, police said.

The incident outside the supermarket was reported about 10:30 a.m., according to Dedham police.

They didn't share information on how the woman, a 71-year-old from Dorchester, was hurt. She was taken to a local hospital; her condition wasn't available.

Police didn't have more information, including whether a citation was issued to the driver. The crash remained under investigation Thursday afternoon.