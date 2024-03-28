car crash

Woman seriously hurt at Legacy Place supermarket parking lot, police say

The woman, a 71-year-old from Dorchester, was rushed to a local hospital

By Asher Klein

Red light as you would see on an ambulance
Getty Images

A woman was seriously hurt in an accident involving a car at the Whole Foods parking lot at the Legacy Place shopping center in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Thursday, police said.

The incident outside the supermarket was reported about 10:30 a.m., according to Dedham police.

They didn't share information on how the woman, a 71-year-old from Dorchester, was hurt. She was taken to a local hospital; her condition wasn't available.

Police didn't have more information, including whether a citation was issued to the driver. The crash remained under investigation Thursday afternoon.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

car crash
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us