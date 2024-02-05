New Hampshire

Woman wanted in Manchester, NH, stabbing is arrested

A 27-year-old woman was stabbed on her left flank about 2 p.m. on Union Street near Monadnock Lane, according to police

A generic image of police sirens.
NBC 7

A woman suspected of stabbing another woman during an argument Sunday afternoon in Manchester, New Hampshire, has been arrested.

Holly Crawford, 39, was wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, Manchester police said Monday. They said soon afterward that she was arrested with the help of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

A 27-year-old woman was stabbed on her left flank about 2 p.m. on Union Street near Monadnock Lane, according to police. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Witnesses said the two women were arguing when the stabbing happened, according to police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us