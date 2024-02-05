Woman wanted in Manchester, NH, stabbing is arrested

A woman suspected of stabbing another woman during an argument Sunday afternoon in Manchester, New Hampshire, has been arrested.

Holly Crawford, 39, was wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, Manchester police said Monday. They said soon afterward that she was arrested with the help of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

A 27-year-old woman was stabbed on her left flank about 2 p.m. on Union Street near Monadnock Lane, according to police. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Witnesses said the two women were arguing when the stabbing happened, according to police.