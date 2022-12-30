Local

Boston

Woman Wounded in Shooting on MBTA Bus; Man Sought for Questioning

MBTA Transit Police responded to a report that shots were fired on a bus outside the Andrew Square station in South Boston; a 60-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries

By Mike Pescaro

MBTA Transit Police said Friday night they were looking to identify and question a man in connection with a shooting that left a woman injured on a bus near Andrew Square.
MBTA Transit Police

A woman was injured by a gunshot on an MBTA bus in Boston Friday, and authorities are looking to identify and question a man seen in a surveillance image.

The MBTA Transit Police responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. to report that shots were fired on a bus just outside of the Andrew Square station in South Boston. A 60-year-old woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

In a statement Friday evening, transit police said that "the shooting may have been accidental." A short time later, they shared an image of a man wanted for questioning.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police said that no arrests have been made.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsshootingmbtaSouth Boston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us