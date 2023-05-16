Woman Wounded in NH Workplace Shooting Dies; New Charge Filed

The woman wounded in a workplace shooting in Rochester, New Hampshire, two weeks ago has died, and prosecutors have upgraded the charges against the woman suspected of shooting her, authorities said Tuesday.

Lisa Rocheleau died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Thursday, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office and Rochester police. The next day, charges against Haydee Rivera-Nadeau were upgraded.

After her arrest, two days after the shooting in Charlotte, North Carolina, Rivera-Nadeau faced a charge of attempted murder. She now faces a charge of second-degree murder and is being held without bail in the Strafford County Department of Corrections, officials said Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak to her arrest.

Rocheleau's death was found to be a homicide caused by a gunshot wound, officials said.

The 50-year-old was a mother of three, and Rivera-Nadeau was her former domestic partner, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.

Rocheleau's shooting, at the Professional Arts Building on Winter Street, was reported just before noon on May 1. She'd been shot in the head and rushed to the hospital, where she was in critical condition, officials have said.

Police said they were able to identify a female suspect early on in their investigation and issued an arrest warrant for Rivera-Nadeau, a 65-year-old from Somersworth, charging her with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and, at the time, attempted second-degree murder.

Rivera-Nadeau was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday night by police in Charlotte after Rochester police contacted them to let them know they believed she was in the area, police said. She was taken into custody without incident and charged with being a fugitive from justice, then extradited to New Hampshire.