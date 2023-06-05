Worcester break-in leads to man's arrest

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, arrested a man after he allegedly broke into a woman's apartment this weekend.

Officers responded to the break-in on Millbury Street shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday. The woman said she arrived home to find her front door damaged and a man in her closet.

The intruder fled, but not before the woman was able to take a photo of him.

Around 2:30 p.m., an officer recognized the person in the photo wearing the same clothes in the Vernon Street area, police said.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Jonathan Feliciano, was arrested on charges of breaking and entering to commit a misdemeanor, vandalism and trespassing.

Police added that he has two outstanding warrants.

It was not immediately clear when Feliciano would appear in court or whether he has an attorney.