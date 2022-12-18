Worcester County's Toys for Tots Program Collects Toys for 20,000 Kids

Worcester County's Toys for Tots campaign finished up their fourth and final day of distributing gifts on Sunday, and the results speak for themselves.

According to the organization, this year's drive collected 80,000 toys for 20,000 children, which is 3,000 more children than last year's drive.

"I have been doing Toys for Tots for 17 years," said James Caldwell, the program's coordinator. "This is my second year in a row as a coordinator, and my third year running this program here."

Caldwell says a new and improved system to distribute gifts, as well as the use of online services to accept applications made this year's campaign run smooth, despite the record-breaking number of toys donated.

On Sunday, 850 families were able to pick up two new toys for 1,200 kids.

"I was also a Toys for Tots kid myself," said Caldwell. "I got toys from Toys for Tots as well. It's nice to see on both sides, and it's fulfilling to see all the families come through and get toys for their kids."