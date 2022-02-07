Local

Worcester

Worcester Issues Health Advisory After Wastewater Leaks Into Lake Quinsigamond

A sewer pump failure at Worcester's Lake Ave station is to blame, city officials said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

The City of Worcester issued a public health advisory on Sunday after untreated wastewater was released into Lake Quinsigamond.

A failure in Worcester’s Lake Ave Sewer Pumping Station flooded the facility and prevented the pumps from operating, according to a press release from City Manager Edward Augustus, Jr.

City officials are warning people not to use the lake for recreational activities such as ice fishing in the vicinity of the pumping station and to the south of it until further notice. The health advisory was issued as a precaution.

The effected pumping station -- located at 83 Lake Ave. -- is the largest capacity station in the city typically pumping 3 million gallons of sewage per day.

The city said its Department of Public Works Sewers Divisions and contractors were working to resolve the issue; there was no immediate timeline as to when it would be fixed.

This article tagged under:

WorcesterLake Quinsigamondhealth advisoryCity of Worcesterlake ave sewer pumping station
