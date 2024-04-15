Worcester police investigate deadly shooting as family mourns 24-year-old man

Loved ones are remembering a 24-year-old man who was killed this weekend in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Saturday on Allendale Street, police say. No arrests have been made.

Family members tell NBC10 Boston the victim is 24-year-old Bob Nuah. They say he was a big part of his church community and was set to graduate as a dental assistant next month.

Nuah's family told NBC10 Boston off-camera that he was killed steps away from his house.

"I heard the gunshots, and I started praying," said Francia Rivera, who lives near the scene of the shooting. "When I saw my window, outside my living room, I saw all the cops here and ambulance and firemen and everything."

Rivera says she just spent Thanksgiving with the victim and his family.

"Bob was my neighbor. I saw that boy grow up," Rivera said.

"I know he wanted to go to Quinsigamond [Community College] to become a dentist," said one friend who didn't want to show their face.

In a Facebook post, the New England Dental Academy described Nuah as a joy to have as part of its student body.

Lt. Sean Murtha says the Worcester Police Department is launching the "Crime Gun Intelligence Unit" to help curb gun violence.

"It's been a violent couple of months," Murtha said.

He explained how the city's police intend to work with other agencies.

"To work with our partner agencies, like the [Worcester County] District Attorney's Office, the [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives], and we have close relationship with them. That's what we're doing, working with them and using technology to try and bring these people to court and make cases against them."

Police in Worcester are asking the public to contact them if they have any information on Nuah's shooting.