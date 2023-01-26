Local

Worcester

Worcester Regional Transit Authority Cutting Friday Bus Routes

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

The Worcester Regional Transit Authority, or WRTA, is temporarily cutting back its bus routes on Fridays.

Spectrum News 1 reports the issue is staffing - WRTA spokesperson Jamie Winter telling them a number of drivers are using time off as part of the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act. Drivers are only able to work 60 hours a week.

The changes will only be in effect on Fridays and changes do not affect paratransit, WRTA said. Route 8/25 will be suspended, and there will be changes on Routes 11/24, 14, 19, 26, 27 and 30.

To see the full list of changes, click here.

