Worcester Regional Transit Authority Cutting Friday Bus Routes

The Worcester Regional Transit Authority, or WRTA, is temporarily cutting back its bus routes on Fridays.

Spectrum News 1 reports the issue is staffing - WRTA spokesperson Jamie Winter telling them a number of drivers are using time off as part of the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act. Drivers are only able to work 60 hours a week.

The changes will only be in effect on Fridays and changes do not affect paratransit, WRTA said. Route 8/25 will be suspended, and there will be changes on Routes 11/24, 14, 19, 26, 27 and 30.

To see the full list of changes, click here.