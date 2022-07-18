Workers at Boston Starbucks Go On Strike

Workers at a Starbucks location in Boston that had previously voted to unionize have announced that they are on strike.

Effective 4:30 a.m. Monday, employees at the Starbucks located at 874 Commonwealth Ave. in Boston announced that they will be on strike until further notice. In a letter to Tomi Chorlian, the store manager, and Phil Mann, a district manager, employees cited a slew of unfair labor practices enforced at the store since Chorlian temporarily was assigned as store manager following the unionization efforts.

The letter, signed by Spencer Costigan and Topaz Leo, said that practices under Chorlian have included threats, overly restrictive policies, denials of benefits and other alleged violations along with a "chaotic and hostile" work environment.

The letter states that Chorlian has made threats of discipline or termination of employees if they do not comply with a newly-imposed availability policy, a practice which is in direct violation of Starbucks' obligation to bargain in good faith, according to the employees.

The employees also wrote that hours for long-time employees at the Comm. Ave. location have been "aggressively cut" and shifts have been understaffed, all while numerous new employees have been hired. Chorlian doesn't align with Starbucks' mission, the employees wrote, in terms of "creating a culture of warmth and belonging where everyone is welcome."

Employees at the Comm. Ave. Starbucks write that they'd like Chorlian terminated from the company, or at least removed from their location.

Workers will be picketing in front of the Starbucks on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.