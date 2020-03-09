Workers at Mass. Power Plant Go on Strike

Workers at the largest power plant in Massachusetts have gone on strike over what they call public safety issues and concerns about working conditions.

Dozens of unionized employees at Mystic Generating Station in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood started their strike Saturday morning.

The Utility Workers Union of America Local 369 says ownership has repeatedly cut corners and deferred important maintenance upgrades at the plant, jeopardizing the retention of highly-skilled, long-time employees.

The 2,001-megawatt, oil and natural gas fired plant is owned by Illinois-based Exelon Power.

The company said in a statement it's currently negotiating with the union to agree on a contract "that appropriately balances'' the interests of employees and the company.