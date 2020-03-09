Local
Mystic Generating Station

Workers at Mass. Power Plant Go on Strike

Dozens of unionized employees at Mystic Generating Station in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood started their strike Saturday morning

Getty

Workers at the largest power plant in Massachusetts have gone on strike over what they call public safety issues and concerns about working conditions.

Dozens of unionized employees at Mystic Generating Station in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood started their strike Saturday morning.

The Utility Workers Union of America Local 369 says ownership has repeatedly cut corners and deferred important maintenance upgrades at the plant, jeopardizing the retention of highly-skilled, long-time employees.

Local

house fire 1 hour ago

Man Found Dead Following House Fire in NH

traffic woes 1 hour ago

Boston Drivers Lose More Than Six Days A Year to Traffic: Study

The 2,001-megawatt, oil and natural gas fired plant is owned by Illinois-based Exelon Power.

The company said in a statement it's currently negotiating with the union to agree on a contract "that appropriately balances'' the interests of employees and the company.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Mystic Generating StationMassachusettsStrike
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us