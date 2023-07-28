Local

Hingham

Would-be ATM thieves chased off, abandon pickup behind Hingham home

An alarm company told police that two men had fixed a chain onto an ATM at a Hingham Bank of America, and the men drove off when officers arrived

By Asher Klein

At left, an ATM at a Hingham, Massachusetts, Bank of America after an attempt at stealing it early Friday, July 28, 2023. At right, the Cadillac Escalade that the attempted thieves used and abandoned amid a police chase.
Handout

A pair of men escaped officers trying to catch them for trying to tear an ATM out of a bank in Hingham, Massachusetts, early Friday morning, police said.

The men ran off after abandoning their Cadillac pickup truck behind a home, according to Hingham police. They shared photos of the white 2007 Escalade EXT parked on a home's patio, between a grill, deck chairs and a picnic table.

Police also shared a picture of the damaged drive-up ATM at the Bank of America on Sgt. William B. Terry Drive. The would-be thieves didn't end up taking any money from the machine — the target of break-ins two other times in the last three years — but did damage it.

The incident was reported about 3:43 a.m., when an alarm company said two men had fixed a chain onto the ATM, according to police. Officers arriving at the bank spotted the men jump into the SUV and drive off on Route 3A east.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The men bailed out of the SUV behind the home on Bradley Park Drive and couldn't be found, even though police dogs were brought in.

Anyone with information about the attempted theft or the pickup truck is asked to call a Hingham police detective at 781-804-2238.

More Hingham news

cohasset Jun 19

Bear spotted in Cohasset and headed to Hingham: Police

Massachusetts May 1

Hingham Cop Accused of Pulling Gun, Yelling Racial Slurs in Road Rage Incident

Hingham Apr 24

Hingham Residents Vote at Town Meeting for Higher Taxes to Save School Sports, Local Services

This article tagged under:

HinghamtheftATM
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us