Would-be ATM thieves chased off, abandon pickup behind Hingham home

A pair of men escaped officers trying to catch them for trying to tear an ATM out of a bank in Hingham, Massachusetts, early Friday morning, police said.

The men ran off after abandoning their Cadillac pickup truck behind a home, according to Hingham police. They shared photos of the white 2007 Escalade EXT parked on a home's patio, between a grill, deck chairs and a picnic table.

Police also shared a picture of the damaged drive-up ATM at the Bank of America on Sgt. William B. Terry Drive. The would-be thieves didn't end up taking any money from the machine — the target of break-ins two other times in the last three years — but did damage it.

The incident was reported about 3:43 a.m., when an alarm company said two men had fixed a chain onto the ATM, according to police. Officers arriving at the bank spotted the men jump into the SUV and drive off on Route 3A east.

The men bailed out of the SUV behind the home on Bradley Park Drive and couldn't be found, even though police dogs were brought in.

Anyone with information about the attempted theft or the pickup truck is asked to call a Hingham police detective at 781-804-2238.