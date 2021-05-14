lawrence

Man Found Shot to Death in Lawrence Identified

The victim has been identified by authorities as Edward Javier, 25, of Lawrence

By Marc Fortier and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Lawrence police responded to a Haverhill Street address for a report of a body in the backyard, the Essex District Attorney's Office said.

When they arrived, they found a dead male with apparent gunshot wounds. The district attorney's office identified him later Friday as Edward Javier, 25, of Lawrence.

Javier was shot multiple times, the DA said in a press release.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

