Man Found Shot to Death in Lawrence Identified

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Lawrence, Massachusetts.
Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Lawrence police responded to a Haverhill Street address for a report of a body in the backyard, the Essex District Attorney's Office said.
When they arrived, they found a dead male with apparent gunshot wounds. The district attorney's office identified him later Friday as Edward Javier, 25, of Lawrence.
Javier was shot multiple times, the DA said in a press release.
No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.