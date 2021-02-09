1 Found Dead, 2 Others Injured in Palmer Home

Authorities are investigating a homicide in Palmer, Massachusetts after a person was found dead and two others were injured inside a home.

Palmer police responded to the home on Fox Street shortly after 8 p.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call. Officers found the body after arriving at the scene.

Upon searching the home, officers found two other people. Both were transported to a hospital, one for serious injuries and the other for evaluation and treatment.

No other information, including the identity of the victim, was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.