1 Injured in Crash on Route 128 in Lynnfield

One person was injured in a 2-vehicle crash on Route 128 in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. on Route 128 north near Exit 44A. It involved a box truck and another vehicle, according to state police.

One motorist was trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were taken to Lahey Hospital in Peabody. Their condition was not immediately known.

Aerial footage from the scene showed a box truck with severe front end damage.

No further information was immediately available.