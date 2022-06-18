1 Killed in Crash Overnight in Carver

One person was killed in a crash overnight in Carver, Massachusetts, police said.

Police received a call around 10:40 p.m. for a head-on crash with people trapped on Main Street. A vehicle traveling south had crossed over the center line and hit another vehicle that was headed north.

Emergency crews were able to remove both drivers from their vehicles. They were taken by ambulance to area hospitals The driver of the southbound vehicle later died, while the driver of the northbound vehicle is expected to survive.

No one else was in either vehicle. Both drivers lived in Carver. Their names have not yet been released.

Carver police and state police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Main Street in the area of the collision was closed for about 3-1/2 hours, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Carver, which has a population of nearly 12,000, is located just southwest of Plymouth.